'Confidence boosting'
The wig shop boosting transgender women's confidence

Nicole Davenport says a wig shop that provides fashion advice for transgender people has helped give her a huge boost in confidence.

She and many others have become regular clients at the shop operating in a converted wooden cabin in Julie Abraham's garden in Canvey, Essex.

Ms Abraham said she realised there was a shortage of places where transgender clients could go to try on wigs without feeing judged.

  • 05 May 2019