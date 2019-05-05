Video

Nicole Davenport says a wig shop that provides fashion advice for transgender people has helped give her a huge boost in confidence.

She and many others have become regular clients at the shop operating in a converted wooden cabin in Julie Abraham's garden in Canvey, Essex.

Ms Abraham said she realised there was a shortage of places where transgender clients could go to try on wigs without feeing judged.

"It's very important to have the right wig," Ms Davenport said.

"If you don't feel confident with the way you look, it can spoil the whole evening or wherever you are."