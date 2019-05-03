Media player
Election results: Lib Dems 'success story of the night'
Liberal Democrat leader Vince Cable has called his party's local election results the "big success story of the night".
The party saw gains across the country, taking seats from both Conservative and Labour-run councils.
Speaking in Chelmsford, where the Lib Dems took control of the local council from the Conservatives, Mr Cable said the result demonstrated "we are now very much part of three-party politics".
03 May 2019
