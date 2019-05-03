MP weeps as Tories lose Essex council
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Election results: MP Vicky Ford weeps as Tories lose council

Conservative MP Vicky Ford became visibly upset during a BBC interview as the Tories lost a comfortable majority in Chelmsford.

At the count in Essex, Ms Ford became emotional as she reflected on "a very disappointing night".

She said voters' frustration with Brexit was the cause of the Tory losses.

"I think it is really disappointing when you look at some of the individuals who have lost their seats tonight," she said.

  • 03 May 2019
Go to next video: What are local elections all about?