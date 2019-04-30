Two men launch attack on newsagent

Video

A shopkeeper has released CCTV showing the moment two men attacked him before ripping out his till.

Jonathan Dunkin, 68, was restrained by the men before he was punched in the head at his store 7 two 11 in Clacton, Essex, on Saturday.

They made off with cash, but Mr Dunkin escaped with minor injuries.

Essex Police is appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

In February, a man was jailed for an attempted armed robbery at the same shop, where an imitation gun was held to Mr Dunkin's face.