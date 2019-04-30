Two men launch attack on newsagent

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Clacton newsagent attack leads to money being stolen
A shopkeeper has released CCTV showing the moment two men attacked him before ripping out his till.
Jonathan Dunkin, 68, was restrained by the men before he was punched in the head at his store 7 two 11 in Clacton, Essex, on Saturday.
They made off with cash, but Mr Dunkin escaped with minor injuries.
Essex Police is appealing for anyone with information to come forward.
In February, a man was jailed for an attempted armed robbery at the same shop, where an imitation gun was held to Mr Dunkin's face.
-
30 Apr 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-essex-48112823/clacton-newsagent-attack-leads-to-money-being-stolenRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window