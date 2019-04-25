'I've never surrendered to my blindness'

Video

A former interpreter for the British Army, who lost his sight in an explosion in Afghanistan, says he has "never surrendered" to his condition.

Wali Norri was badly injured and left in a coma by a roadside bomb 10 years ago, but took up running again after he and his family were allowed to settle in Colchester, Essex.

He has already taken part in the town's half marathon and a Parkrun with the help of a guide runner, and has been in training for Sunday's London Marathon.

He said: "I've never, ever surrendered myself to my blindness. I've started my new life. I've overcome the obstacle. I have a big goal just to achieve great things to inspire others."