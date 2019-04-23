Huge plume of smoke made by scrapyard fire

Media player
Grays scrapyard fire creates huge plume of smoke
A huge plume of black smoke billowed across an Essex town due to a fire at a scrapyard.
About 50 firefighters tackled the blaze on the Globe Industrial Estate in Grays, Essex, on Tuesday afternoon.
Crews from London and Kent were called to help put out the flames, which engulfed a number of vehicles.
Neighbours were advised to shut their windows while the fire was extinguished.
23 Apr 2019
