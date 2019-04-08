'Cupcake' hurled in 12-minute 'road rage'

Video

A pick-up truck was allegedly rammed by a car, chased for 12 minutes and repeatedly forced to stop during a road rage incident caught on dashcam.

Two men were seen getting out of a stolen Audi and throwing items at the victim's vehicle, which the driver said included a large bottle of water and a pink cupcake.

It happened on the A127 near Leigh-on-Sea, Essex, during the morning rush hour on 13 January.

The victim, a 27-year-old man from Chelmsford, said it was “unprovoked” and left him and his partner “scared”.

The man, who wants to remain anonymous, said his Mitsubishi was written-off after the incident.

Essex Police released the footage and said it wanted to trace the men in the car.