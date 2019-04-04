Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Robot wars: 'I think we'll do pretty well'
"Against other teams, I think we'll do pretty well," - fighting talk from pupils in Essex who have won their way to a robot championship world final.
The five-strong team from North Primary School in Colchester will compete against 400 teams at the Vex IQ Challenge in America.
The children designed, built and programmed their robot 'Jawty'. It has to perform tasks in under a minute.
Sheila Walker, an IT technician at the school, said: "I can't express how proud of the children I am."
-
04 Apr 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-essex-47821839/essex-school-robot-team-to-compete-in-vex-iq-challenge-world-finalRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window