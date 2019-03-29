Funeral held for The Prodigy's Keith Flint

Media player
Video
Keith Flint: The Prodigy frontman's funeral attended by thousands
Thousands of people gathered to pay their respects at the funeral of The Prodigy singer Keith Flint.
Family, friends, fans and celebrities watched as a procession made its way through Braintree, Essex, to a service at St Mary's Church in Bocking.
Many people gathered outside the church to hear the service on speakers.
The band found fame in the '90s with hits like Firestarter and Breathe.
Flint, 49, was found dead at his Essex home on 4 March.
29 Mar 2019
-
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-essex-47754698/keith-flint-the-prodigy-frontman-s-funeral-attended-by-thousands
