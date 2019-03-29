Keith Flint's cortege arrives at church
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Keith Flint funeral: Prodigy singer's cortege arrives at church

The funeral cortege for Prodigy singer Keith Flint was greeted by many mourners as it arrived at St Mary's Church in Bocking, Essex.

Flint found fame in the '90s with hits like Firestarter and Out Of Space and the band was still going strong at the time of his death earlier this month.

His former bandmates called on fans to "raise the roof for Keef" as a procession made its way from his hometown of Braintree to the church.

  • 29 Mar 2019
Go to next video: Prodigy fan's Keith Flint poem