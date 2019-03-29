Prodigy fan's Keith Flint poem

Video

A fan of The Prodigy has written a poem in tribute to former frontman Keith Flint.

The singer, best known for his exuberant stage presence, was found dead at his Essex home on 4 March, aged 49.

Claire Wright, 41, travelled from Margate, Kent, to Bocking, Essex, to attend the funeral.

"I wouldn't have missed this for the world," she said.

"I'm just so shocked."