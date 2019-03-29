Prodigy fan's Keith Flint poem

Media player
Keith Flint: Fan's tribute poem to The Prodigy frontman
A fan of The Prodigy has written a poem in tribute to former frontman Keith Flint.
The singer, best known for his exuberant stage presence, was found dead at his Essex home on 4 March, aged 49.
Claire Wright, 41, travelled from Margate, Kent, to Bocking, Essex, to attend the funeral.
"I wouldn't have missed this for the world," she said.
"I'm just so shocked."
29 Mar 2019
