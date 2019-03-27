Bus gets stuck in flooded road

Video

A bus was left stranded in water after a driver reportedly misjudged a road flooded by the high tide.

Witnesses said the Stephensons' bus overtook a queue of traffic and went into the water during high tide at Wallasea Island, Essex, on Saturday.

Emergency services attended and helped rescue the driver and single passenger who were unhurt.

The bus company said a investigation was under way to establish how the incident had happened.

