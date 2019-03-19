Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Motorist reversed and rammed police car
A dashcam captured the moment that a car reversed and rammed into a police car at speed.
Two officers were treated in hospital for neck and back injuries.
The driver of the Mercedes E220 Sport carried out the confrontational manoeuvre on Gun Hill in Dedham, Essex at about 10:20 GMT on Monday.
Supt Nick Morris said: "Using a car as a weapon is unspeakably dangerous and reckless and I won’t tolerate our officers being assaulted."
-
19 Mar 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-essex-47625911/essex-police-car-rammed-by-reversing-mercedes-in-dedhamRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window