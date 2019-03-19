Motorist reversed and rammed police car

Video

A dashcam captured the moment that a car reversed and rammed into a police car at speed.

Two officers were treated in hospital for neck and back injuries.

The driver of the Mercedes E220 Sport carried out the confrontational manoeuvre on Gun Hill in Dedham, Essex at about 10:20 GMT on Monday.

Supt Nick Morris said: "Using a car as a weapon is unspeakably dangerous and reckless and I won’t tolerate our officers being assaulted."