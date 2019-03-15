'My house was like an overgrown forest'

Video

A man who suffered chronic depression after the death of his parents said his house became "like an overgrown forest" because of hoarding.

Philip, 53, ended up with bicycles stacked up to chest height in one room. He said: "You end up with a very small corridor of access from the front door in to the house."

He was helped by Essex charity Your Living Room, which is supported by Comic Relief and looks after those with hoarding disorder or chronic disorganisation.

He has learned how to cope with his mental health problems, has been decluttering his home and now helps others who have experienced similar issues.