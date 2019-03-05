Gypsy leader meets 'attacked' homeowner

Video

An Essex homeowner who blames a traveller site for making her life a misery has aired her issues on camera with a Roma Gypsy leader.

Jill Walsh and Billy Welch spoke of their frustrations with rules and regulations around traveller sites for the BBC series Crossing Divides.

Ms Walsh said her house had been attacked because she objected to an "unauthorised development".

Mr Welch, who is a spokesperson for the Roma Gypsy community, said not enough was being done to provide adequate pitches.