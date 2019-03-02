Rare triplets carving out media careers

Video

Rare triplet boys with identical twins that had a one in 3.2 million chance of being born are carving out careers in film, TV and social media.

Twins Kuzey and Koray Cerikci feature in the same role in Hollywood blockbuster Mary Queen of Scots, and have starred in the BBC's Silent Witness and Sky's Save Me.

The pair, along with their brother Ayaz, are also a hit on Instagram, where the three are known as "The Piplets".

Kuzey and Koray shared a placenta, which means the four-year-old triplets are rarer than most.

Mum Claire Cerikci, who lives with her boys in Danbury, Essex, said the three were her "little superheroes" and believed they could have big careers.