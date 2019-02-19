Back to Afghanistan as bodyguards

Media player
Paras and Royal Anglians in Afghanistan as Nato bodyguards
Five years after UK combat forces pulled out of Afghanistan, 400 troops from East Anglia are back in the country with a different role.
Their job is to protect Nato advisers, who are working with the Afghan government, from gun and bomb attacks by terrorists.
Soldiers from the Parachute Regiment, stationed in Colchester, Essex, and the Royal Anglians have been working in Kabul since the autumn.
They are due to return to the east of England this spring, following a six-month deployment.
