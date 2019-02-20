'My nephew inspired my sensory hair salon'

Video

A hairdresser has told how his five-year-old nephew, who was born with cerebral palsy, inspired him to create a salon in Essex for people with different disabilities.

Oscar, from Wickford, suffered brain damage at birth and needs full-time support and care.

His uncle Ian Marshall, from Brentwood, Essex, decided to start Spargoland, a salon for people with autism, learning and physical disabilities, which has since won an award.

Oscar's mum, Caroline Inches, said it is a "nice and relaxed" environment.

