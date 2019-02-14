Media player
Man puts gun 'inch' from shopkeeper's face in Clacton
A man who held an imitation gun at a newsagent's head during an attempted armed robbery in Essex has been jailed.
Scott Cotier, 22, tried to get 68-year-old Jonathan Dunkin to empty the till of the 7 two 11 store in Clacton, Essex, on 7 January.
Mr Dunkin managed to bat away the fake weapon and the attacker left empty-handed.
Cotier was jailed for four and a half years at Chelmsford Crown Court.
14 Feb 2019
