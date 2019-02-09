Woman wins 'confusing' bus gate appeal

Video

A woman has successfully appealed against a fine for driving through a bus gate after arguing there were too many signs for the brain to process.

In November, Psychologist Bernadine King was issued with the penalty charge notice relating to the incident in Chelmsford, Essex.

She says once she realised what the signs meant, driving through the gate was the safest route.

Essex County Council insists the signs are clear. It says it has increased signage at all junctions and painted the words "BUS GATE" in five-foot high letters on the road at both entrances to help make drivers aware of the restrictions.

