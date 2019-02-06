Stansted 15 'relieved' to avoid jail

Video

Fifteen protesters who chained themselves to a plane to stop it deporting people to Africa said they were "relieved" at avoiding immediate jail sentences.

Dubbed the Stansted 15, the group broke through a fence at the Essex airport to try to reach the plane and were found guilty of endangering the safety of an aerodrome.

Three people were given suspended jail terms and 12 received community orders at Chelmsford Crown Court, where a cheering crowd greeted them after the hearing.

In a statement read outside, one of the group said: "Of course we're relieved we're not going to prison, but these terror convictions are an injustice that have profound implications on all of our lives."