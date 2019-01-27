'Sleeping in our car for nine weeks'

Video

A couple have told how they have been living and sleeping in their car for nine weeks while they waited for a council home to be allocated.

Grandparents Tina and Winston Reid, both 54, have been moving around Mersea Island, Essex ever since their rented caravan became uninhabitable due to a broken sewage pipe.

