Opportunist thief steals car mid-wash

An opportunist thief has stolen a car from a car wash mid-clean, driving off from the Essex yard with the doors and boot wide open, footage has revealed.

After the cleaner at Cousins Car Wash in Orion Court, Basildon, walked away from red Vauxhall Mokka to get some cleaning products - the thief took his chance.

Owner Saeed Ahmed said: "I got a phone call... and my manager said to me, 'A car has been stolen from the yard'.

"I couldn't believe it... I've been running that business for five years and this has never happened to us. We always been very cautious."

An investigation is under way, police said.