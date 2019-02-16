Video

Already wavering in your new year's resolution to shed a few pounds? Perhaps a bit of fresh air is all you need to kick-start your fitness regime.

Farmer, personal trainer and Instagrammer Tom Kemp demonstrates how you can keep motivated in 2019 with his top three exercises to perform outdoors.

"Being outside in the fresh air is great for the mindset... and great for your mental health," said the 26-year-old social influencer, who pioneered an outdoor farm gym in Essex.

If you plan to give this trio of exercises a go and a bag of sand is not easily to hand, a rucksack filled with cans of beans or similar will work just as well, Tom added.