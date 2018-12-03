Parade in memory of killed horses

Media player
Killed horses remembered in Burnham-on-Crouch parade
More than 50 horses rode through the streets of an Essex town to mark one year since a fatal stable blaze.
A dozen horses died at Elmwood Equestrian Centre, Burnham-on-Crouch, in a suspected arson attack on 3 December 2017.
A parade was set up in their memory and it led to people turning out on to the streets to watch the spectacle.
Essex Police has yet to charge anyone over the blaze and the force continues to appeal to people with information to come forward.
03 Dec 2018
