Macron salutes 'beautiful' WW1 story

French President Emmanuel Macron has thanked a BBC radio presenter for the "very beautiful story" of his grandfather, a pilot in World War One.

Dave Monk was invited to an Armistice centenary commemoration in France by President Macron.

It was after the president was told about how Mr Monk's grandfather was killed in 1916 and buried in the country.

The BBC Essex presenter only found out recently, when details of his ancestry were revealed to him on his radio show, which he said was an "incredibly emotional moment".

He went on to discover a whole new branch of his family in Canada, a story which Mr Macron described as "unbelievable", during a meeting with him at Notre Dame de Lorette cemetery.