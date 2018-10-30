Will and Kate meet sporting apprentices

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Duke and Duchess of Cambridge meet Essex sports coach apprentices
The UK's future sports coaches got the chance to play games with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge in Essex.
The royal couple met graduates and apprentices training to be coaches, and joined in with indoor tennis and athletics sessions.
The national project Coach Core, which was started by The Royal Foundation in 2012, aims to inspire young people who are not in education or employment by developing their sports skills.
-
30 Oct 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-essex-46035681/duke-and-duchess-of-cambridge-meet-essex-sports-coach-apprenticesRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window