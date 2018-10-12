Restaurant first in Essex to get Michelin star

Media player
Michelin star: Flitch of Bacon becomes first Essex winner
Food-lovers in Essex now have a Michelin star-winning restaurant to enjoy.
Flitch of Bacon has become the first restaurant in the county to claim the prestigious award.
Located in Little Dunmow, it is run by Tim Allen and is the third restaurant run by the chef to win the recognition.
12 Oct 2018
