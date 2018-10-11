Kayaker 'chased by a bus' on flooded road
A kayaker found himself being pursued by a bus as a high tide threatened to cut off a road.

The Strood, which connects Mersea Island, in Essex, to the mainland, regularly floods.

On Wednesday, a kayaker led a line of traffic as he paddled across the waterway.

A coastguard spokesman said it advised people not to kayak across flooded roads.

