Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Mersea Island kayaker 'chased by a bus' on flooded road
A kayaker found himself being pursued by a bus as a high tide threatened to cut off a road.
The Strood, which connects Mersea Island, in Essex, to the mainland, regularly floods.
On Wednesday, a kayaker led a line of traffic as he paddled across the waterway.
A coastguard spokesman said it advised people not to kayak across flooded roads.
11 Oct 2018
