Thieves are thought to have used a keyless entry hacking device to steal a £40,000 Ford Mustang.

Two hooded men approached the yellow car, parked on Southchurch Road, Southend, in the early hours of Wednesday.

It took them just seconds to gain entry to owner Danni Beard's "dream car". using the device that mimics the entry fob that unlocks the doors.

Ms Beard, 33, said the theft had left her "distraught and heartbroken".