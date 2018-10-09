Sport used as a weapon against gangs
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Sport used as a weapon against Essex gangs

A PE teacher has set up a sports project in Essex to discourage children from joining gangs.

David Simmons began Changing Lives in Harlow to provide after-school activities and workshops for young people.

He started the project after being threatened with a knife by a six-year-old in London and after seeing a child being bullied in his local town.

He says gangs are recruiting increasingly younger people and he wants to do something about it.

  • 09 Oct 2018
Go to next video: Face to face with Caracas' kidnap gangs