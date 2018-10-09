Sport used as a weapon against gangs

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Sport used as a weapon against Essex gangs
A PE teacher has set up a sports project in Essex to discourage children from joining gangs.
David Simmons began Changing Lives in Harlow to provide after-school activities and workshops for young people.
He started the project after being threatened with a knife by a six-year-old in London and after seeing a child being bullied in his local town.
He says gangs are recruiting increasingly younger people and he wants to do something about it.
