Disabled boy, 4, finishes first triathlon

A four-year-old boy who struggles to walk and talk has successfully finished his first disabled triathlon.

Jack Gray, from Copford, Essex, swam 50m, cycled 3km and ran 1km with his mum and dad at an event in Berkshire.

He has global developmental delay, which makes it hard for him to perform some physical tasks of children his age.

Mum Leah said: "I never had any doubt that he'd be able to achieve it and complete it, but he did far more of it by himself."