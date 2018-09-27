Tui rep brandishes air rifle on resort

Video

A holiday rep waved an unloaded gun around by the side of a hotel swimming pool, leaving holidaymakers "horrified", it has been claimed.

Steven and Mary Fuller, of Sible Hedingham, Essex, said the rep's behaviour was "completely inappropriate" in light of the Tunisia beach massacre in 2015 where 38 people were shot dead.

They complained to travel firm Tui about the incident at Tenerife's Aguamarina Golf Hotel.

A spokesperson said the company was "disappointed to hear about this activity due to its sensitive nature".