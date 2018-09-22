Mums' tips on breastfeeding in public
Three mums' tips on breastfeeding in public

Three Essex mums share their tips and experience on breastfeeding in public spaces.

Some women have had negative experiences when nursing their child when out and about.

Kate Hitchens, 32, was forced to stand while breastfeeding her son on a train because no-one offered her a seat.

The blogger, who was nursing six-month-old Charlie, was travelling home from Wickford to London.

