Sparks fly from power lines in high winds

Residents in a street in Essex had a shock when sparks began to fly from overhead power cables.

The unexpected light show in Nevada Road, Canvey Island lasted for several minutes on Thursday night.

Chas Haase, who filmed the incident and posted the footage on Facebook, said he believed it was caused by birds sitting on the lines.

He said nobody was hurt and the power company has since put spacers on the wires to stop them touching.

A UK Power Networks spokesman said it was alerted to "reports of damage" by emergency services.

"To enable our engineers to safely repair equipment, we had to temporarily interrupt power to approximately 400 customers at about 18:30 and their power was restored by 19:40," he said.

"We are sorry for any inconvenience caused."