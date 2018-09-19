Gamer teen's mum backs grooming risk film

Video

A film depicting the real-life murder of a 14-year-old gamer who was groomed online and killed by an older teenager has received the support of the victim's mother.

Breck Bednar, from Surrey, was fatally stabbed in 2014 by 19-year-old Lewis Daynes, who lured him to his flat in Grays, Essex, following a 13-month online relationship.

The video, developed by a number of police forces and backed by Breck's mother Lorin LaFave, aims to teach schoolchildren about the dangers of meeting people online.

"Sometimes it's difficult to talk about exploitation and paedophiles and grooming, and I think we need to consider them," said Ms LaFave.