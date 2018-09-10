Media player
Pilot tells how he was forced to crash-land his light aircraft
A pilot has relived the moment he had to crash-land his light aircraft.
Jonathan Cobb had just taken off in his Cirrus SR22 from North Weald in Essex alongside co-pilot John Beech when a warning light came on.
Mr Cobb deployed the plane's parachute, designed to hold the weight of the aircraft and slow its descent.
They made an emergency landing in a field in Benington, Hertfordshire, and were both "astounded to be walking away in one piece".
