Video

A pilot has relived the moment he had to crash-land his light aircraft.

Jonathan Cobb had just taken off in his Cirrus SR22 from North Weald in Essex alongside co-pilot John Beech when a warning light came on.

Mr Cobb deployed the plane's parachute, designed to hold the weight of the aircraft and slow its descent.

They made an emergency landing in a field in Benington, Hertfordshire, and were both "astounded to be walking away in one piece".