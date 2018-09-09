Meet the world champion karate kids

Media player
Junior world champion karate siblings pack a punch
A brother and sister from Essex have become karate world champions for their age group.
Ten-year-old Finley holds the world title and is the two-time British gold medallist 2017. His sister Gracie, 8, is the world champion.
Both are training to win European titles.
09 Sep 2018
