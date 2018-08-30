Victorian cook's recipes inspire millions
Video

Victorian cook's 1880s recipes inspire millions online

Video recreations of recipes by a Victorian-era cook have been watched more than 12 million times online.

Avis Crocombe cooked at Audley End House in Essex in the 1880s and made dishes including cucumber ice cream.

Her recipe book was later found, and English Heritage has brought her creations back to life with a historical interpreter.

  • 30 Aug 2018
