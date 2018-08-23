Ryanair chief on 'a difficult summer'

Media player
Ryanair chief David O'Brien on 'a difficult summer'
The chief commercial officer of Ryanair said it has been "a difficult summer" for the low-cost carrier.
Passengers, many travelling through London Stansted Airport, have been left frustrated by delays and cancellations but David O'Brien said: "I'm happy we've done everything we could".
On Thursday the carrier announced a $200m (£156m) investment in London Luton Airport.
23 Aug 2018
