School pupils launch balloon to edge of space
Pupils at a school in Essex successfully launched a balloon high up into the Earth's atmosphere.
A camera captured the feat as it rose to a height of more than 24,000m (80,000ft) before a swift descent, eventually landing in a farmer's field.
22 Aug 2018
