A trip on a historic cliff lift
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Take a trip on the historic Southend cliff lift

Southend-on-Sea's cliff lift has reopened to the public following the completion of repair work.

The lift, which dates back to 1912, takes tourists from the clifftop to the seafront, complete with stunning views.

  • 18 Aug 2018
Go to next video: Procession lights up seaside town