The race to build fruit-picking robots
Robots can do so much these days, but scientists have been struggling to teach them how to pick fruit.

Humans can make quicker and more accurate decisions about what fruits, such as strawberries, are ripe, and then remove them more delicately.

However, a falling labour market is forcing companies to innovate, so experts in Essex have joined the race to come up with robotic replacements.

  • 17 Aug 2018
