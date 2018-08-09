Bikers ride out in memory of drowned teen
Hundreds of motorcyclists rode out in memory of a 15-year-old who drowned while swimming near the pier in his seaside hometown.

Ben Quartermaine, 15, disappeared in the sea off Clacton, Essex, on Saturday, 28 July and his body was found two days later.

