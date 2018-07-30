'I've been mugged off by a takeaway'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Takeaway pizza 999 complaint criticised by Essex Police
Essex Police has released a bizarre 999 call from a disgruntled woman who wanted to complain that her takeaway pizza order was wrong.
The caller to the emergency-only number said she had been "mugged off" by the shop, who gave her a mushroom pizza instead of a meat feast.
The force released the call to remind people to use 999 appropriately.
-
30 Jul 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-essex-45012168/takeaway-pizza-999-complaint-criticised-by-essex-policeRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window