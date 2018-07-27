Search continues for boy missing off Clacton

Media player
Clacton missing teenager: Search for Ben Quartermaine continues
A search has resumed to find a teenage boy who went missing after going into the sea at a beach resort in Essex.
The boy, named locally as 14-year-old Ben Quartermaine, was thought to have been in the water with a friend near the pier at Clacton on Thursday afternoon.
The friend was rescued by a lifeboat crew, received treatment and was reunited with his family, but the search for Ben continues.
