Mums, dads and 'munchkin clubbers'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Clubbing for kids inspired by Chelmsford mum and DJ

Wanting to enjoy partying while being parents, Sara Taylor and her DJ husband Jason came up with a smart solution.

"Munchkin Clubbing" events allow children and their parents to put on glitter and oversized sunglasses and dance till they drop - while enjoying a host of other activities.

  • 05 Jul 2018
Go to next video: Toddlers throwing shapes instead of toys