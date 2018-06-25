Photos help refugee through 'darkest time'
Photography helps Nigerian refugee through 'darkest time'

A refugee who shares a bedroom with her husband and three sons says photography has given her a new outlook on life.

Mercy, who has been in the UK for 12 years after leaving Nigeria, said a workshop run by the Red Cross in Essex had helped take her away from her flat, which has problems with mould.

