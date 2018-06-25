Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Photography helps Nigerian refugee through 'darkest time'
A refugee who shares a bedroom with her husband and three sons says photography has given her a new outlook on life.
Mercy, who has been in the UK for 12 years after leaving Nigeria, said a workshop run by the Red Cross in Essex had helped take her away from her flat, which has problems with mould.
-
25 Jun 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-essex-44605030/photography-helps-nigerian-refugee-through-darkest-timeRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window