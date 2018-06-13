Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Colchester cafe capitalises on board game resurgence
More than 450 games can be played at a cafe which hopes to provide an alternative to consoles.
Dice and a Slice has opened in Colchester and aims to capitalise on the resurgence of tabletop gaming and tempt people away from screens.
In recent years, titles such as Carcassonne and Settlers of Catan have been pivotal in attracting people to tabletop games.
13 Jun 2018
